Priyanka Chopra looks uber cool in this white maxi dress at Tribeca Film Festival

Of late, Priyanka Chopra has been making quite a lot of appearances in the West, but we’re not complaining. Not long before, the actress was seen on the talk show Live With Kelly, and that too as a co-host. What’s surprising is that Kelly not only called our desi girl an “international star” but compared her to Tom Cruise too. Yes, you read that right!

At the show, she stunned in a yellow floral Blumarine dress. Bursting with positivity, Chopra looked fresh and elegant. Styled by Christina Ehrlich, the actress carried the attire with a pair of stone-studded ear tops. Her hair was tied in a ponytail and she complemented it with a soft touch up.

Well, keeping her fashion game strong, the 34-year-old turned heads when she was spotted at the Tribeca Film festival. Stepping out in a white asymmetrical cropped maxi dress with a front-tie detail from the Fall 2017 collection of 3.1 Phillip Lim, she looked elegant. Chopra complemented the attire with a a navy Burberry trench that was draped across her shoulders and a pair of round sunglasses from Garrett Leight. See what she wore here.

She paired the outfit with black Giuseppe Zanotti ankle-strap heels. With shiny poker straight hair parted at the centre, subtle make-up and the nude-brown lip shade, we think the styling by Cristina Ehrlich was on point. Check out another picture that she shared on Instagram here.

What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments below.

