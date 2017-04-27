Priyanka Chopra looks resplendent in white at the Baywatch press conference

Priyanka Chopra in Paule Ka. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra in Paule Ka. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Is the sun shining brighter because Priyanka Chopra is back? Well, it might just be a metaphor but what’s real is that the gorgeous actress has been nailing each and every look after her return from foreign lands. The latest being her appearance for the press conference of her upcoming Hollywood movie, Baywatch. It’s so good that you won’t be able to get your eyes off her.

Priyanka Chopra at the Baywatch press conference in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra at the Baywatch press conference in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Since it was a day event, Chopra kept it simple and cool in a beautiful pristine white dress from Paule Ka featuring a lapel neckline, a cowl back and a thigh-high slit, which she teamed with a pair of black strappy heels from Giuseppe Zanotti. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who openly shared her excitement on Instagram about getting the chance to work closely with the actress once more, curated the entire look and we must say she did it really well. Statement earrings from Outhouse Jewellery added just the right amount of oomph and her minimal make-up with her signature brown lip shade and centre-parted sleek low ponytail added a nice touch to the overall appearance.

Priyanka Chopra in a blush pink jumpsuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra in a blush pink jumpsuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this she sported a similar hairstyle when she threw a party for the Bollywood biggies at her house. Chopra was seen wearing a blush pink jumpsuit featuring pleated bodice and a matching beaded jacket by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Dainty danglers from Misho Designs, simple make-up and a dark brown lip shade complemented the look.

We think she looks striking on both occasions. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

