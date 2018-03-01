  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Priyanka Chopra looks refreshing as she poses with her puppy Diana on this magazine cover

Priyanka Chopra looks refreshing as she poses with her puppy Diana on this magazine cover

Priyanka Chopra looks fresh as a daisy as she poses with her pup, Diana Chopra on the cover of Elle India's March issue. Although we couldn't see much of her outfit, it was her make-up that we love the most.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Published: March 1, 2018 9:26 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Elle India, Priyanka Chopra Elle India, Elle India March issue, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra style, Priyanka Chopra images, Priyanka Chopra pictures, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra latest news, Priyanka Chopra updates, celeb fashion,bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra was last seen posing on the cover of Harper Bazaar Vietnam’s special edition. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

When it comes to posing for magazine covers, Priyanka Chopra has rarely failed to impress us. Be it her quirky style statement on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, where she was seen adding a pop of colour to her monochrome ensemble with vibrant knee-high blue feather boots or when she made an elegant yet sensuous style statement on the special edition of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam wearing an oversized fringed jacket accessorised with a black, baker boy hat, the former Miss World sure knows how to leave an impression.

While Chopra had graced the covers of many magazines looking drop-dead gorgeous, this time for the cover of Elle India’s March issue, the actor posed with her puppy, Diana Chopra. Styled by Divya Gursahani, she was seen wearing what seemed like a black and white striped shirt and a black bralette.

Although we couldn’t see much of what she wore, it was her hairdo and make-up that we love the most. Make-up artist Daniel Martin rounded off her look with a neutral make-up shade teamed with nude eyes and nude pink lips. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted, wavy tousled manner. The Bajirao Mastani actor looked refreshing.

Take a look at the cover pic:

Photographed by Mark Seliger, Chopra was seen holding her pup – who has a fan following of 54,000 – in her hand.

What do you think about the cover photo? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. N
    Natan
    Mar 1, 2018 at 9:54 pm
    I love the photo. It looks straight-up real, that smile is all the techno-color needed.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 01: Latest News