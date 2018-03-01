Priyanka Chopra looks refreshing as she poses with her puppy Diana on this magazine cover

Priyanka Chopra was last seen posing on the cover of Harper Bazaar Vietnam’s special edition. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra was last seen posing on the cover of Harper Bazaar Vietnam’s special edition. (Source: File Photo)

When it comes to posing for magazine covers, Priyanka Chopra has rarely failed to impress us. Be it her quirky style statement on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, where she was seen adding a pop of colour to her monochrome ensemble with vibrant knee-high blue feather boots or when she made an elegant yet sensuous style statement on the special edition of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam wearing an oversized fringed jacket accessorised with a black, baker boy hat, the former Miss World sure knows how to leave an impression.

While Chopra had graced the covers of many magazines looking drop-dead gorgeous, this time for the cover of Elle India’s March issue, the actor posed with her puppy, Diana Chopra. Styled by Divya Gursahani, she was seen wearing what seemed like a black and white striped shirt and a black bralette.

Although we couldn’t see much of what she wore, it was her hairdo and make-up that we love the most. Make-up artist Daniel Martin rounded off her look with a neutral make-up shade teamed with nude eyes and nude pink lips. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted, wavy tousled manner. The Bajirao Mastani actor looked refreshing.

Take a look at the cover pic:

Photographed by Mark Seliger, Chopra was seen holding her pup – who has a fan following of 54,000 – in her hand.

What do you think about the cover photo? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd