Priyanka Chopra looks lovely in yellow Blumarine dress at Live With Kelly

Bright and beautiful! (Source: @LiveKelly/Instagram) Bright and beautiful! (Source: @LiveKelly/Instagram)

Not only did Priyanka Chopra win the Miss World pageant and made waves with strong performances in Bollywood films, she has created a significant impression globally after starring in Quantico and Baywatch. Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of changes in her style statement. Desi or glam, the 34-year-old knows how to win hearts in every attire she wears.

This year too, she kept her fashion game strong with her appearance in a faux fur coat in blue at the New York Fashion Show. Soon after, she wore a stunning body-hugging gown by designer label Ralph & Russo at the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Not just that, her outfits at TV shows also made quite a buzz… Remember the blue Fendi skirt she wore at The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Recently, the actress was spotted in a yellow floral dress for the show Live With Kelly. Bursting with positivity, Chopra looked fresh and elegant in the Blumarine dress. Check out her look here.

Styled by Christina Ehrlich, the actress carried the attire with a pair of stone-studded ear tops. Her hair was tied in a ponytail and she complemented it with a soft touch up.

While we think the dress looks lovely on her, she could have experimented a wee bit more with her hairstyle. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

