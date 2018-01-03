Doing it in style: Priyanka Chopra’s London vacation outfits were perfect for a winter wonderland

Priyanka Chopra, who was seen in London during New Year gave us some serious winter fashion goals. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra, who was seen in London during New Year gave us some serious winter fashion goals. (Source: File Photo)

During the last week of December, Priyanka Chopra, who was in India gave us some really drool-worthy looks. From channeling sexy vibes in sheer outfits to nailing hot pink like a pro and her golden moment in a Kanjeevaram sari at Virushka’s wedding reception in Mumbai, the Bajirao Mastani actor impressed everyone in the short span that she was here.

Soon after, she flew off to London to celebrate New Year with her family in style. The global icon was seen wearing tan coloured trousers paired with a black high-neck sweater. Her look was a beautiful blend of formal and casual wear. Nude make-up, red lips and straight hair rounded off her look.

While in London, she glammed up her all-black outfit with a trendy longline trench coat from the house of Mackage. We love the subtle colour of the trench and Chopra carried it off gracefully.

The actor attended the English Premier League in London wearing a black ensemble. But what we liked most is her make-up and hairdo, which were right on point. Her hair styled in soft curly waves combined with a nude palette and dark red lips, was simply gorgeous.

Another outfit that we totally loved is a leather skirt paired with a black high-neck sweater and a checkered trench coat. Wearing a draped skirt with a longline trench could be tricky and hard to pull off but definitely not for Chopra, who carried it with panache. She accessorised her outfit with brown boots and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

