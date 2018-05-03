From lingerie blazer dress to crop sweaters: We are lusting after Priyanka Chopra’s latest looks

Priyanka Chopra’s bold and beautiful avatar has all our attention. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra’s bold and beautiful avatar has all our attention. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

When Priyanka Chopra takes a walk down the street, she makes sure she has all the attention. While most styles catch the eye and become a trend after being modelled on the runway, Chopra has the power to single-handedly make something a fad. Take her jeans-skirt, for instance, that she paired with blazing red boots, while on her way to work. Or the ravishingly fierce crimson avatar she channelled in a leather suit from Alejandra Alonso Rojas.

Undoubtedly, one of the most experimental actors in tinsel town, Chopra recently stepped out in yet another of her drool-worthy innovations — a lingerie blazer dress. A lovely blue creation from Dion Lee, the piece had cut-out detailing over the pockets and a plunging neckline that added oomph to the attire. A very chic meets sultry curation, we think, and the credit goes to stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

In yet another appearance, the actor was clad in a flamboyant violet mini from Vivienne Westwood. The cold-shoulder number was teamed with a matching tote and stark white pointed toe heels. Cuttrell accentuated the actor’s look with white cat-eyed sunnies and a tint of mauve on the lips.

Pulling out another ace in her sunshine yellow Ganni crop-sweater, teamed with high-waisted blue denim jeans from Frame, the actor grabbed attention.

What do you think of the actor’s looks this time? Do you think she nailed street-style? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd