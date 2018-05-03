From lingerie blazer dress to crop sweaters: We are lusting after Priyanka Chopra’s latest looks

Follow Us:
Thursday, May 03, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Undoubtedly, one of the most experimental actors in tinsel town, Priyanka Chopra recently gave us chic street-style looks in a lingerie blazer dress, a mini and a cute crop sweater. Check out the pictures here.

Written by Ishita Goel | New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2018 12:52:45 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra Dion Lee, Priyanka Chopra lingerie blazer dress, Priyanka Chopra street style, Priyanka Chopra bold colours, Priyanka Chopra Vivviene Westwood, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra’s bold and beautiful avatar has all our attention. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)
When Priyanka Chopra takes a walk down the street, she makes sure she has all the attention. While most styles catch the eye and become a trend after being modelled on the runway, Chopra has the power to single-handedly make something a fad. Take her jeans-skirt, for instance, that she paired with blazing red boots, while on her way to work. Or the ravishingly fierce crimson avatar she channelled in a leather suit from Alejandra Alonso Rojas.

Undoubtedly, one of the most experimental actors in tinsel town, Chopra recently stepped out in yet another of her drool-worthy innovations — a lingerie blazer dress. A lovely blue creation from Dion Lee, the piece had cut-out detailing over the pockets and a plunging neckline that added oomph to the attire. A very chic meets sultry curation, we think, and the credit goes to stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

In yet another appearance, the actor was clad in a flamboyant violet mini from Vivienne Westwood. The cold-shoulder number was teamed with a matching tote and stark white pointed toe heels. Cuttrell accentuated the actor’s look with white cat-eyed sunnies and a tint of mauve on the lips.

Pulling out another ace in her sunshine yellow Ganni crop-sweater, teamed with high-waisted blue denim jeans from Frame, the actor grabbed attention.

What do you think of the actor’s looks this time? Do you think she nailed street-style? Let us know in the comments below.

