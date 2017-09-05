Priyanka Chopra keeps it fresh and quirky in this pineapple print Ritu Kumar dress

Priyanka Chopra in a Ritu Kumar creation from her Sweet Surrender collection. (Source: Instagram/labelritukumar) Priyanka Chopra in a Ritu Kumar creation from her Sweet Surrender collection. (Source: Instagram/labelritukumar)

Trendy finds a new meaning, especially with hipster-friendly succulent tropical prints. Such prints have always been our favourite as they have the ability to add a dash of glam to a casual look almost instantly and, most importantly, you can wear it during any season. All you need is a nice, popping lip colour to accentuate it and, recently, Priyanka Chopra showed us how to ace it. The Quantico star picked up a really cute, fresh-off-the-runway pineapple print ruffle dress from Ritu Kumar’s Sweet Surrender collection.

We really liked it the first time we saw it on the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 and even now the Bollywood beauty worked it well with her hair styled into gorgeous waves, lovely smokey eyes and a nude lip shade.

She gave us another cool look in a handprint kimono and pyjama set from Indian-born, Italian designer Sanchita Ajjampur’s collection. We love the touch of metallic and bright yellow patches on the outfit and she wore it well with nude peep-toe heels.

Our only problem with this look is her berry lip shade, which she could have easily replaced with a coral one. We feel it would have made for a killer look coupled with the poker straight hair.

By now we know that if she puts her mind to it, she can carry not just tropicals but any look, even athleisure. While on her way to Toronto with her mom for the Toronto International Film Festival, the actor picked up a slogan T-shirt from Cover Story and an equally interesting pair of track pants with checkered stripes on the sides.

She layered it well with a moto jacket and wore it with a bright red lip shade. We love her outfit but not her strappy block heels.

What do you think about her latest style?

