Trying the summer yellow trend? Priyanka, Kareena, Manushi show how to ace the look

If you’re keeping tabs on what’s the latest in Indian fashion, the bevy of yellow attires that have suddenly swamped the sartorial world would have come as no surprise to you. From being a soothing ethnic option to a peppy choice for a summer dress, this ‘in’ colour seems to be on the lust list of fashionistas, our Bollywood celebrities included. If you’re also thinking of jumping on the bandwagon too, here is a curation of some of our favourite looks that you can totally steal for your day out in the sun.

Priyanka Chopra

If carrying off a lemon yellow ensemble seems intimidating to you, Priyanka Chopra’s curation might change your mind. The Quantico actor stepped out in an eye-popping lemon yellow blouse and skirt set from Rochas Paris, and we think she raised the temperature a degree higher with her chic styling. The pussy-bow blouse and the knee-high slit skirt made for attractive detailing and we like the black round sunglasses, the actor accessorised her look with.

Deepika Padukone

The Padmaavat actor chose to don a mustard-hued Chloe tulle top with a ruffle effect around the neckline and hem. Going for comfy travel style, the actor teamed it with a pair of blue flared denim jeans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

As predicted by experts at the start of the year, yellow has been a favourite with the fashionistas this season, and only this week, we saw Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunting two Masaba Gupta pieces in a row. The latest in the line is a canary yellow sari right off the shelves of Gupta’s Summer/Festive 2018 collection. The chanderi sari with tribal vase pleats and kalash khadi pallu was teamed with a vibrant magenta blouse and stylist Tanya Ghavri accessorised the enthralling look with a pair of gold statement earrings. Now that’s an attention-arresting hue, we think.

Kareena was also spotted enjoying some pool time in an ochre embroidered ensemble from Gupta.

Manushi Chhillar

Sunshine yellow can make for a bubbly choice when it comes to a trendy and easy gown. Manushi Chhillar was spotted in a cut-out, sarong style, halter-neck gown, looking bright and lovely. A Shloka Khialani creation from her Spring/Summer 2018 line, the yellow number featured tiny pleats from the waist down, giving us some sari-like vibes. We like how stylist Sheefa J Gilani accessorised the look with a pair of gold tasselled danglers. An unusual combination, but we think it worked fabulously!

Esha Gupta

The Baadshaho actor showed us how to ace a semi-sheer sari look in a lemon yellow Ranian piece with gold embellishments on the border. Very easy and stylish, we think.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Skirts are a summer staples for a wardrobe designed around the warm weathers and Shilpa Shetty Kundra has just the skirt we need to ace our style quotient. Clad in a white sleeveless top from Massimo Dutti, which she styled with a long sarong-style skirt from French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ Spring/Summer’18 collection ‘La Bomb’, the actor’s look was a refreshing take on styling yellows. The asymmetric skirt featured a thigh-high slit and a draped, ruffle detail on the waist, which added an interesting twist to it. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, who curated the look accessorised her outfit with a colourful pendant, a statement ring from Swarovski and white pointed toe heels from Kurt Geiger.

What do you think about this peppy colour option? Will you give it a try? Let us know in the comments below.

