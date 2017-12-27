Priyanka, Kangana, Rekha: The enchanting golden beauties at Virushka’s Mumbai reception

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Rekha glimmer in gold at the Virat Anushka reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Rekha glimmer in gold at the Virat Anushka reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s fairy tale wedding festivities finally came to a close with their wedding reception held in Mumbai last night. As expected, it was a starry night, with our Bollywood fashionistas decked out in their ethnic best. However, the outfits that really stole the show were the beautiful golden saris, worn by Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Rekha. The desi bling at the wedding of the year is yet again an affirmation of the fact that this year has indeed been quite golden in terms of fashion.

Priyanka Chopra

Now that the Quantico actor is in India, she’s taking a respite from her gowns and contemporary outfits. Splashing into the desi colours, Chopra stepped out in a blingy gold Banarasi weave sari. Stylist Ami Patel teamed it with a beautiful green blouse, and accessorised it with a statement kundan necklace and gold bangles from Jaipur Gems. Rounding off with a green bindi, maroon lips and soft curls, the actor looked breathtaking and we love her ethnic avatar!

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut

The Rangoon actor looked majestic in a golden Kanjeevaram sari from the house of Sabyasachi. Ami Patel teamed the regal sari with a white full-sleeved silk blouse and we love the heavy neckpiece from Sabyasachi Jewelry, she chose to accessorise with. With a side-parted chignon, styled with fresh white roses, Ranaut looked graceful.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Rekha

We have yet to see anyone who can carry off gold like Rekha. The vintage actor was resplendent in her signature golden sari with glints of magenta thrown in. Teaming it with a deep pink blouse with golden embroidery, the actor looked classy as always. Creating a layered effect around the neck and matching statement earrings added oomph to her look, which she rounded off with a white gajra and a bold red lip.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love B-Town’s golden beauties in their golden attires! What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd