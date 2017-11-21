Top Stories

Priyanka Chopra just floored us with her new hairstyle in Quantico Season 3

Priyanka Chopra recently chopped off her long hair for the new season of her TV series Quantico. She was spotted donning shoulder-length curly hair and we are loving it. Well, this is not the first time the actor has experimented with her hair.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published:November 21, 2017 10:13 pm
Priyanka Chopra's new hairstyle in Quantic Season 3 (Source: priyankachopra/cfulton.hair/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra who is busy shooting for the next season of Quantico recently chopped off her long wavy manes and went for shoulder-length hair. Though we were in love with her long locks, her new curls are equally fashionable.

The actor who has never shied away from sporting different hairstyles went for a voluminous look this time complete with blonde highlights and soft curls. Credit goes to international celebrity hairstylist Christopher Fulton for giving the Bajirao Mastani actor such a beautiful makeover.

Chopra even boasted about her new look as she posted a photo in Instagram captioning, “When u have a new haircut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there!! Lol @abcquantico #alexparrish season 3.”

Be it red carpets or airport looks or even going out for a walk with her dog, Chopra has always been a favourite with fashion enthusiasts all over the world, experimenting with her look, mostly her hair. While most actors prefer not to let go of their lustrous manes, the Baywatch actor surely thinks otherwise! Take a look:

(Source: File Photo)

What do you think of Chopra’s new look? Let us know in the comments below.

