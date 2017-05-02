Priyanka Chopra is best dressed at 2017 Met Gala; trumps Rihanna, Selena Gomez

Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala Red Carpet 2017. (Source: Reuters) Priyanka Chopra at the Met Gala Red Carpet 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Priyanka Chopra, who is known for her impeccable red carpet fashion statements, did not disappoint as she set the temperatures soaring at the 2017 Met Gala in a bold Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an unbelievably long train. The red carpet event took place at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, where the beautiful actress posed in elegance and oomph.

While her dress definitely seems to have turned a lot of heads for all the right reasons, styled by Cristina Ehrlich, Chopra decided to keep her look edgy with a messy top-knotted hairdo, silver sculpted earrings and black boots complimenting the slit gown with a popped collar.

The dramatic train of her gown got it’s own limelight, especially when the actress posed with singer Nick Jonas and he took extra care not to step on the train. According to a US Magazine report, the Baywatch actress spread out the train as she posed for shutterbugs and it took several people to help her arrange it on the red carpet.

Love for the desi girl’s strong and edgy choice has been pouring out ever since on social media. People loved her choice, describing her look as “stuning and bossy” and “ravishing”.

Rihanna came dressed in a brightly colored and patterned fabric on a structured silhouette and Selena Gomez’s white chiffon sequinned gown from Coach managed to garner quite a bit of attention, but Chopra’s trench coat gown and the grand train seems to be the actual favourite among fashion hawkers!

