Priyanka Chopra is a sheer delight in black and gold at Jimmy Kimmel Live

As if Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph Lauren trench-coat dress and its enormous train wasn’t making headlines already, the actress is back to making fashion statements and how! The Baywatch actress recently stopped to make her third appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, looking vivacious in not one, but two dazzling numbers. She arrived in a gold and black sequinned striped dress with a black leather jacket and retro sunnies, looking super chic and cool.

With straight hair, Chopra’s make-up was simple with a preference for a brown lip shade evident yet again.

She later gold-sequinned number for a semi-sheer black, floor-length, halter elegant dress as she exited the Hollywood Studio — making for nothing less than a sight to behold.

Previously, she managed to turn heads in a strapless, white sheer gown by Zuhair Murad at the Oscars 2016. Back in the sheer game with absolute suave, Chopra only seems to have lived up to her reputation of being a fashion icon. She managed to garner heaps of praise and admiration from her fans and fashion hawkers across the globe as she chose to go bold in the thigh high-slit gown and now, it is the ‘double doses of Priyanka Chopra glamour’ at Jimmy Kimmel Live that has caught people’s attention.

This was Chopra’s third appearance on the show. Earlier, the actress made her debut on the show in September 2015, as part of promoting her television series Quantico. Back then, she dazzled in a sleek, navy blue dress accessorised with a thick leather belt cinching at the waist.

Her second appearance was soon after she had won the People’s Choice Awards in January this year. She had then worn an interesting black dress with white and pink lacy appliques on the show.

