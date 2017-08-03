Priyanka Chopra in this nude silk gown is an absolute stunner

Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in a nude satin gown. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, instantbollybytes) Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in a nude satin gown. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, instantbollybytes)

Priyanka Chopra is known for her bold fashion experiments and even though the Indian beauty makes a powerful statement at most times, she is going through a rather down spell at the moment. Last month, fashion critics were quick to point out how she faltered while jet-setting, soon after her birthday holiday in Maldives. But nothing lasts forever. The Quantico actor is back at spreading her charm and how!

At the Manhattan set of her upcoming Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, co-starring Liam Hemsworth, the 35-year-old was seen looking radiant in a nude dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The gown which accentuated her curves was picked up by costume designer Leah Katznelson.

We love how it was styled with strappy metallic heels and her hair pulled back into a sleek side ponytail. The berry-tone lip shade isn’t something we were expecting her to wear with the nude silk dress but it complemented her look beautifully. We think, it’s one of her best appearances so far this year.

There is another look which caught our eye. It was on the casual side complete with a checkered maxi dress from the label Aish and a longtrailing, bohemian Bungalow 8 cape.

We like this look because it’s easy to carry and something every girl would be comfortable in. It’s also perfect for those lazy days when you want to make a mark but are just not interested to dress up. You can wear it with a pair of sneakers if you don’t want to go for flats. Either way, it will look good.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

