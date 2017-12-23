Priyanka Chopra in a Sabyasachi sari or off-shoulder dress: Which sheer outfit is your favourite?

Ever since Priyanka Chopra has landed in India, she has been giving us some drool-worthy looks! Right from the time she stepped out at the airport in boyfriend jeans paired with a long leather jacket, the actor has kept us hooked.
Recently, while attending a reality talent show, the Baywatch actor did not disappoint as she picked an off-shoulder knee-length dress from the house of Nedret Taciroglu for her appearance. The powder blue lacy, sheer dress featured beautiful floral embroidery all over it in pastel shades. a scallop hemline and an asymmetrical lace detailing on one side. Pairing her outfit with a pastel blue or pink heels would have added another dimension to her look, but even the nude strappy heels didn’t look bad.
Chopra, who opted for a cool new hairstyle for the new season of Quantico, was seen complementing her soft curls with neutral make-up, almost nude eyes and chocolaty-hued lips.
Post shooting for the reality show, the beauty was seen attending a wedding wearing a blush pink sheer sari by Sabyasachi. After having seen Anushka Sharma adding a traditional touch to her beautiful Sabyasachi lehenga and the red and gold sari, it was time we saw someone giving a modern touch to the ethnic attire and Chopra managed to deliver. The embellished sari had a fringed detailing on the pallu which looked really interesting.
Flaunting the same hairdo in a less voluminous version, she gave finishing touches to her look with dewy make-up, perfectly-lined eyes and large statement earrings. Another wedding season outfit inspo, we say! The only thing that was missing was a small bindi.
We love both the looks, but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.
