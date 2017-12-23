Top News
Priyanka Chopra in a Sabyasachi sari or off-shoulder dress: Which sheer outfit is your favourite?

Priyanka Chopra, was spotted wearing a lace dress from Nedret Taciroglu for a reality show and a Sabyasachi sari while attending a wedding. We think she managed to pull off both the sheer looks effortlessly. What do you think?

Ever since Priyanka Chopra has landed in India, she has been giving us some drool-worthy looks! Right from the time she stepped out at the airport in boyfriend jeans paired with a long leather jacket, the actor has kept us hooked.

Recently, while attending a reality talent show, the Baywatch actor did not disappoint as she picked an off-shoulder knee-length dress from the house of Nedret Taciroglu for her appearance. The powder blue lacy, sheer dress featured beautiful floral embroidery all over it in pastel shades. a scallop hemline and an asymmetrical lace detailing on one side. Pairing her outfit with a pastel blue or pink heels would have added another dimension to her look, but even the nude strappy heels didn’t look bad.

Chopra, who opted for a cool new hairstyle for the new season of Quantico, was seen complementing her soft curls with neutral make-up, almost nude eyes and chocolaty-hued lips.

Priyanka Chopra, Sabyasachi, Priyanka Chopra Sabyasachi, Priyanka Chopra sari, Priyanka Chopra dress, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra style, Priyanka Chopra latest news, Priyanka Chopra updates, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra pictures, Priyanka Chopra images, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra in an off-shoulder dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra, Sabyasachi, Priyanka Chopra Sabyasachi, Priyanka Chopra sari, Priyanka Chopra dress, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra style, Priyanka Chopra latest news, Priyanka Chopra updates, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra pictures, Priyanka Chopra images, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra on the sets of a reality show. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Post shooting for the reality show, the beauty was seen attending a wedding wearing a blush pink sheer sari by  Sabyasachi. After having seen Anushka Sharma adding a traditional touch to her beautiful Sabyasachi lehenga and the red and gold sari, it was time we saw someone giving a modern touch to the ethnic attire and Chopra managed to deliver. The embellished sari had a fringed detailing on the pallu which looked really interesting.

Flaunting the same hairdo in a less voluminous version, she gave finishing touches to her look with dewy make-up, perfectly-lined eyes and large statement earrings. Another wedding season outfit inspo, we say! The only thing that was missing was a small bindi.

Priyanka Chopra, Sabyasachi, Priyanka Chopra Sabyasachi, Priyanka Chopra sari, Priyanka Chopra dress, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra style, Priyanka Chopra latest news, Priyanka Chopra updates, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra pictures, Priyanka Chopra images, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra in Sabyasachi. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra, Sabyasachi, Priyanka Chopra Sabyasachi, Priyanka Chopra sari, Priyanka Chopra dress, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra style, Priyanka Chopra latest news, Priyanka Chopra updates, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra pictures, Priyanka Chopra images, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra looks lovely in an embellished sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We love both the looks, but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

