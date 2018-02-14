Priyanka Chopra is the perfect combo of ‘elegance and sensuality’ on this magazine cover

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing as she poses for the special edition of Harper’s Bazaar, Vietnam. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing as she poses for the special edition of Harper’s Bazaar, Vietnam. (Source: File Photo)

Be it the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala, where Priyanka Chopra looked straight off the runway in a sultry Ester Abner outfit or her super stylish and easy to recreate New York street style ensembles, the Baywatch actor has mostly been a treat to watch.

It was only a few days ago that the actor left the onlookers gaping with her quirky style statement on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. She was seen adding a pop of colour to her monochrome ensemble with vibrant knee-high blue feather boots.

Fast forward to the present, once again Chopra has managed to impress us in the special edition of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam. Seen wearing an oversized fringed jacket by Valentines Vân Nguyễn, featuring a floral applique detailing on the hemline, the Indian beauty looked stunning on the cover. She accessorised the outfit with a black, baker boy hat and a pair of statement earrings. Make-up artist Patrick Ta rounded off her look with nude make-up, matching lips and soft smokey eyes, while hairstylist David Cannon styled her hair in a straight, sleek manner.

Not only her cover photo, the inside pictures were equally drool-worthy. From looking like a princess in a dramatic ballroom gown to keeping it elegant and classy in a risqué, red number, the diva made hearts skip a beat. Have a look at the inside pictures:

We think Chopra’s looks are elegant and classy. What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

