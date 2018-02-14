Priyanka Chopra strikes the right balance between sensuality and elegance as she poses for this magazine

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing as she poses for the special edition of this magazine. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing as she poses for the special edition of this magazine. (Source: File Photo)

Be it the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala, where Priyanka Chopra looked straight off-the-runaway in a sultry Ester Abner outfit or her super stylish and easy to recreate New York street style ensembles, the Baywatch actor has mostly been a treat to watch for fashion aficionados all over the world.

It was only a few days ago that the actor left the onlookers gaping with her quirky style statement for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. She was seen adding a pop of colour to her monochrome ensemble with vibrant knee-high blue feather boots. And once again, Chopra impressed us posing for the special edition of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam.

She was seen on the cover of the magazine, wearing an oversized fringed jacket by Valentines Vân Nguyễn, featuring a floral applique detailing on the hemline. She accessorised the outfit with a black, baker boy hat and a pair of statement earrings. Make-up artist Patrick Ta rounded off her look with nude make-up, matching lips and soft smokey eyes, while hairstylist David Cannon styled her hair in a straight sleek manner.

Not only her cover photo, the inside pictures were equally drool-worthy. From looking like a princess in a dramatic ball room gown to keeping it elegant and classy in a risqué, red gown, the diva looked gorgeous as ever. Have a look at the inside pictures:

We think Chopra’s looks are elegant and classy. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

