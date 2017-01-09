Evan Rachel Wood wore a pantsuit to the Golden Globes 2017, and she wasn’t just making a fashion statement

Evan Rachel Wood has turned around the humble pantsuit and made it into a fashion statement with a cause. Evan Rachel Wood has turned around the humble pantsuit and made it into a fashion statement with a cause.

The 2017 Golden Globe Awards ceremony saw many talented actors and actresses come together to celebrate the best films and American television shows. While actresses like Emma Stone, Blake Lively, Viola Davis, Diane Keaton looked absolutely resplendent in their gowns, it was Evan Rachel Wood who stood out, as she came suited up, to the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Wood, who won the Golden Globe for the Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for her character in Westwood, looked stunning and elegant in an Altuzaraa pantsuit. With cropped hair and a pussy bow to go along with her suit, she carried the entire look with a lot of finesse. And she wasn’t the only one. Kathryn Hahn and Octavia Spencer looked just as stunning, as they decided to steer away from the gowns. Hahn wore a black Brandon Maxwell pantsuit over a sexy black bra while Spencer wore a navy blue Laura Boschi tuxedo and Lorraine Schwartz 40-carat emerald cocktail ring.

However, Wood in her Altuzarra pantsuit garnered quite a lot of attention. During her red carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest, the actress and musician said, that she isn’t wearing a suit to “protest dresses” but to make sure that young women know that dresses aren’t a “requirement”. The 29-year-old said it was her sixth time to the Golden Globes and that she has worn a dress every time prior to this.

This is not the first time the actress has made a public appearance in a pantsuit. In 2016, she donned the Altuzarra pantsuits for more than a couple of her appearances and with equal panache, every single time. She wore a black number from Joseph Altuzarra at the 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards and a red Wolf and Badger pantsuit to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But it is only now, that the Westwood actress divulged why she has come to increasingly vouch for the pantsuit look.

In addition to the rather inspiring reason she stated for her wanting to wear the outfit, she also said that she had worn it in remembrance of David Bowie and Marlene Dietrich.

But it is not just Wood and others like Hahn and Spencer, who have made the suited-up look a unisex sartorial statement. Earlier too, many beautiful women have chosen the pantsuit over gowns and dresses for red carpet events, much to the delight of the fashion mongers. From Diane Keaton to Rachel McAdams, pantsuits have been brought to the mainstream fashion for and by women.

Closer home, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Vaani Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have rocked the chic, suited up look.

