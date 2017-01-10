DIY tips: Get Priyanka Chopra’s golden look from Golden Globe Awards

Priyanka Chopra shines in golden at the Golden Globe awards. (Photo: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra shines in golden at the Golden Globe awards. (Photo: File Photo) Actress Priyanka Chopra brought a ‘golden touch’ to the Golden Globes awards with her custom-made Ralph Lauren gown. You can try the look with a simple yet chic hairdo and a dark lip colour easily, say experts.

Lakmé Salon Hair and Make-up experts Shailesh Moolya and Sushma Khan decode her look:

According to Moolya, National Creative Director, Hair at Lakmé Salon, the first step is to apply a volume boosting product on your hair and roots and quickly follow it up with a brush and dry.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra’s gold avatar at the Golden Globe Awards gets a split reaction

* Next, centre part your hair and divide a section from ear to ear at the crown.

* Gently, make curls using a hair tong and set them with a hair mist.

* To nail this look, finger comb the hair to soften the look and create beautiful waves.

In the make-up department, Khan, National Creative Director, Make-up at Lakmé Salon, says dark lips are a raging trend right now.

The key to wearing it fearlessly is choosing the right shade and opting for minimal make-up. Get the perfect grunge lips with these tips:

* Use a lip liner one shade darker than your lipstick shade and outline your lip. Warmer skin tones can opt for bold maroons and burgundies as they will complement your complexion.

See what else is making news on lifestyle, here

* Cool undertones can opt for deeper plums, oxbloods, and blackcurrant shades, that will accentuate your skin colour.

* To finish off the look, carefully fill in your lips with the chosen shade using a lipstick brush.