Priyanka Chopra’s gold avatar at the Golden Globe Awards gets a split reaction

At the 74th Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka Chopra wore a Ralph Lauren sequinned gown with a plunging neckline and oxblood lips. At the 74th Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka Chopra wore a Ralph Lauren sequinned gown with a plunging neckline and oxblood lips.

Priyanka Chopra, our Bollywood mascot in Hollywood, attended her first Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, glistening in gold.

Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, Chopra wore a Ralph Lauren sequinned gown with a plunging neckline and oxblood lips. Keeping up with her trend of minimalist jewellery, she paired the body-fitted glided gown with a stunning diamond neck piece, which has caught all the attention.

Keeping up with her trend of minimalist jewellery, she paired the body-fitted glided gown with a stunning diamond neck piece, which has caught all the attention. Keeping up with her trend of minimalist jewellery, she paired the body-fitted glided gown with a stunning diamond neck piece, which has caught all the attention.

Both national and international media had their eyes on Priyanka Chopra for obvious reasons. With her erstwhile spectacular performances at the international awards be it her sensuous Zuhair Murad white dress at Oscars 2016 or the twirling hot red gown by Jason Wu at the Emmy’s—the Bollywood diva raised the bar every time.

She definitely was not the worst dressed at the red carpet but it’s her previous track record that left us wanting more. She definitely was not the worst dressed at the red carpet but it’s her previous track record that left us wanting more.

Though, we’ll be honest, this wasn’t her best appearance, the fashion police seems equally split in its verdict.

While most of the international magazines and media gave thumbs up to the Quantico lead, E Online featured her in the worst dressed category. “Priyanka Chopra is usually a red carpet star. For the Golden Globes, the Quantico star showed up dipped in gold, yet her dress left much to be desired in its fit and styling of the sequins,” wrote E News. While Elle UK and Radar featured her in the best-dressed list. “Best: Hello gorgeous! Priyanka Chopra was not only ready for the Golden Globe party, she was glowing golden herself in that dress!” that’s how Radar remarked on her big appearance for the night.

Priyanka Chopra, left, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan pose in the press room at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Priyanka Chopra, left, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan pose in the press room at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The contradicting claim of same actor being in both ends of the fashion radar is not new. A similar thing happened last year when Deepika Padukone made her debut for MTV EVA 2016 awards. Daily Mail called the xXx actor “Bollywood blunder”. However, other publications were all praises for her thigh-high slit trail skirt.

For Priyanka Chopra’s Sunday look, she let the hair down in loose waves, her matt-dark lip, sensuous smokey eye and the diamond pendant are perfect but the Baywatch actor’s dress was not at par with her other smashing appearances. She definitely was not the worst dressed at the red carpet but it’s her previous track record that left us wanting more.

With her erstwhile spectacular performances at the international awards be it her sensuous Zuhair Murad white dress at Oscars 2016 or the twirling hot red gown by Jason Wu at the Emmy’s—the Bollywood diva raised the bar every time. With her erstwhile spectacular performances at the international awards be it her sensuous Zuhair Murad white dress at Oscars 2016 or the twirling hot red gown by Jason Wu at the Emmy’s—the Bollywood diva raised the bar every time.

But we must say, whatever lacked in her dress, the former Miss World made it up with her poignant smile, and sexy kisses that she blew before the camera. She presented an award at the ceremony and to none other than Billy Bob Thornton for his bravura performance in TV series, Goliath. At the 74th Golden Globe Awards, she presented the award along with JD Morgan.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd