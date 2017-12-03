Priyanka Chopra gives us glamour goals in this sultry mini

Priyanka Chopra flirts with fur in this photoshoot. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra flirts with fur in this photoshoot. (Source: File Photo)

Be it power dressing, oozing glamour, sprinkling charm or carrying a bubbly OOTD, Priyanka Chopra does it all like a pro. While the Quantico star has given us breathtaking fashion moments in both ethnic and contemporary, we think her experimental sidesteps in a tutu are just as memorable.

Recently, Chopra did a photoshoot for a leading magazine and we think she packed a powerful punch of glamour in it. The actor was ethereal in a silver embellished mini from Papa Don’t Preach By Shubika with a chic cross-body detailing at the decolletage. To add another interesting detail to the glittery dress, stylist Richa Mehta teamed it with a fur gilet from Monisha Jaising that complemented the dress well. We think the styling was top-notch and the soothing tones Mehta stuck with are the perfect canvas for the colours of winter.

We like how Chopra went minimal with the accessories, choosing only silver hoops from Misho and bracelets besides a ring from Minerali store to let her outfit do all the talking. Catch a glimpse of the actor’s attire here.

For the photo shoot for the cover of Hello magazine, make-up artist Daniel Bauer opted for a nude palette for the actor’s make-up and a dash of glitter on the eye, balanced out the nude lip nicely. We like the beachy waves, hairstylist Marce Pedrozo gave the actor adding a hint of sultriness to her look.

We love Chopra’s style in this look but what do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd