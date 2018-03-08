Latest News

Priyanka Chopra gives some style inspiration on how to wear a leather skirt

Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted looking stunning in a multicoloured Fendi top teamed with a black leather skirt by Yigal Azroue. We love her bold and experimental look. What about you?

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Published: March 8, 2018 5:19 pm
Priyanka Chopra’s style quotient is not only versatile but also experimental. Be it her sultry outfit at the pre-Grammy’s this year or her super cool avatar in denim – ripped jeans with a mini skirt detailing, the Quantico star makes sure she grabs eyeballs everytime she steps out.

Continuing with her exploratory sartorial choices, Chopra was seen giving some serious fashion goals wearing a leather skirt with a striped top. The multicoloured, turtleneck top from Fendi featured a cut-out detailing below the neckline. She teamed it with a midi-length, black leather skirt by Yigal Azroue, which had a thigh-high slit and a stitch detailing on the front that gave it the illusion of a wrapped skirt.

Furthermore, she combined it with a black, longline fur coat from Marei. Chopra then accessorised her outfit with a pair of silver hoop earrings and pointed-toe heels from Christian Louboutin.

Just like her ultra-chic outfit, we couldn’t find any fault with her make-up either. Styling her hair in a tousled manner with her signature soft curls, she rounded off with well-defined eyes and marsala lips.

Well, this is not the first time Chopra was seen donning a leather skirt. She previously showed us a great way to nail winter street style in a black leather skirt from 3.1 Phillip Lim paired with a white Rag and Bone sweater, which had pearls beaded on the sleeves and across the front.

Chopra’s look gets a thumbs up from us but what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

