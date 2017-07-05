Paris Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in white Armani couture

This time, the actor set the heat soaring at the Paris Fashion Week, looking her sultry best in a white asymmetrical Georgio Armani couture dress. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) This time, the actor set the heat soaring at the Paris Fashion Week, looking her sultry best in a white asymmetrical Georgio Armani couture dress. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has managed to stop a million heart beats every time she steps out and makes a fashion statement. The Quantico star has never feared experimenting and has, in fact, come to be one of the most fashionable international celebrities. From her stunning Ralph & Russo white tulle strapless gown at the Oscars to the iconic Ralph Lauren trench coat dress with an enormous train she wore to the Met Gala this year, Chopra has been on a roll! This time, the actor set the heat soaring at the Paris Fashion Week, looking her sultry best in a white asymmetrical Georgio Armani couture dress.

She attended the Armani Prive couture week show on July 4 and looked gorgeous as she sat along with other Hollywood beauties like Kate Winslet, Sophia Loren, and Isabella Huppert at the front row. She accessorised her simple yet chic high-necked and full-sleeved dress with black brogue heels and minimal make up consisting glitter eyes and a shade of red on her lips. She styled her beautiful hair into a high-raised bun, letting the couture dress do all the talking.

While she definitely managed to get the ball rolling at the prestigious fashion event, her airport look as she left for the French capital was just as breathtaking. Making at leisure look fashionable, Chopra was seen in Givenchy separates — cropped bomber jacket and satin trousers. She left her wavy hair mid-parted and open and completed her look with a tote bag and block heels.

