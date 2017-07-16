From flowy maxis to jumpsuits: Here’s how Priyanka Chopra aced her fashion game on her short India visit

Priyanka Chopra is nothing but a globe trotter and was in Mumbai for a very short visit before she set out on a family vacation. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra is nothing but a globe trotter and was in Mumbai for a very short visit before she set out on a family vacation. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to nailing red carpet looks, Priyanka Chopra’s fashion game is on point. From Oscars to Emmys, Golden Globe to Met Gala — the international star has made heads turn at every single event with her stunning appearance. And when not busy slaying on red carpets, fashion shows or television talk shows, she’s busy giving us fashion goals even in her everyday casual looks.

The Quantico star was in Mumbai for a short time to spend some family time, in the week leading up to her birthday and even then her style game was bang on. From flowy maxi dresses at the airport to classy gown at a film’s promotional event, the diva looked stunning.

Floral seems to be the pick of the season and the Baywatch star too arrived in Mumbai from New York wearing a comfy floral print maxi dress. The flowy outfit from Jaline was paired with a denim jacket, making it perfect to set out in the sultry weather. With her signature round shades and Sergio Rossi gold wedges, the Barfi actor had her hair tied up in a messy bun and rounded off her looks with pink lips. All in all, an easy-breezy everyday look.

Next, she attended a press meet for her upcoming Marathi project, ‘Kaay Re Rascalaa’ along with the cast and crew of the film and producer, Madhu Chopra, her mother. For the event, Fashion actor opted for a green jumpsuit by Payal Khandwala. With a tie waist detail, the dress was simple yet classy. Styled by Ami Patel, her tresses were left open in soft curls and silver and coral neck piece from Shringaar was chosen to compliment her attire. However, the neckline of the jumpsuit eclipsed it. Her coral lips added just the right amount of oomph needed in her elegant look.

The Bajirao Mastani actor has always looked stunning in pantsuits or pants. And when for the screening of ‘Kaay Re Rascalaa’ she wore a black and grey separates, she rocked the chic look in style. Pairing the checkered wide legged pants with a sleeveless black top, both from Chola, her casual look can be recreated easily. Wearing an intricate silver neck piece from Amrapali, she kept her accessories to a minimum. With simple makeup and pink lips, she looked lovely.

And as she set out for a family vacation, she was again spotted in a floral maxi dress at the airport, perfect for the evening. Afterall, travelling comfortable on a flight is a must. Wearing a long blue dress with red printed flowers from Label by Ritu Kumar, the Mary Kom star looked gorgeous. Her airport look was completed with pink gloss and zero accessories.

Flowy maxi dresses or jumpsuit, which look do you like more?

