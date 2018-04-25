Priyanka Chopra amps up her floral dress with an ultra cool pair of glasses; another trend to watch out for?

Priyanka Chopra is ringing in summers in a floral printed dress from Brock Collection. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra is ringing in summers in a floral printed dress from Brock Collection. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Priyanka Chopra is more of a trendsetter than a follower and most of the time she steps out, the actor has something new and quirky to enchant onlookers with. Recently, the Quantico actor stepped out in a floral printed summer dress from Brock Collection and though the outfit was pretty regular, we like how stylist Mimi Cuttrell amped it up with accessories.

A cute mini-sized bag white bag complemented the actor’s outfit, along with a pair of strappy heels. However, what really caught our attention was the chic pair of glasses Chopra sported. The thick-rimmed Le Specs pair looked ultra cool and we think the 35-year-old may well be on her way to setting another trend.

Nude make-up, soft orange-tinted lips and her mane of beachy waves rounded out the actor’s look nicely.

Earlier, we had seen Chopra on the cover of Elle Canda in a chic Fendi cutout dress with a generous splash of orange mesh detailed cape thrown in. Stylist Isabel Dupre had kept it easy in the accessory department with just a pair of rings from David Yurman. Though we thought the outfit was a cool break from the pastels and nudes, the actor’s nude make-up was definitely the winner. Make-up artist Patrick Ta had given the actor nude tones, which were interestingly complemented by powder orange matte hued lips. Hairstylist David von Cannon had rounded off the actor’s look with side-parted beachy waves.

Here’s a look at the inside picture from the magazine photo shoot, where the actor kept it stylish in a Louis Vuitton floral printed cold- shoulder maxi dress with a black bodice.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Would you try out her street-style? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

