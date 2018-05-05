Priyanka Chopra gets full marks for her flamboyance in this black tube dress

Priyanka Chopra’s subtle yet jazzy avatar in this black tube dress will grab your eyeballs. (Source: team_pc/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra’s subtle yet jazzy avatar in this black tube dress will grab your eyeballs. (Source: team_pc/Instagram)

When it comes to stealing a glance at Priyanka Chopra’s fashion picks, the 35-year-old actor seldom disappoints with her sartorial choices. The ever-versatile star is often seen experimenting with different styles and looks. Remember how she recently flaunted sundry shades of white while promoting Quantico? This time around too, she seems to have put her best fashion foot forward in something simple yet glamorous. Chopra showed up in an-all black avatar wearing a tube dress by Fabi.

The crossover front slit looked absolutely stunning and we loved how the all-over texture of the dress accentuated her figure. Adding oomph to her style, the dangling earrings and the Louboutin kitten heels was perfect to complete the look. The actor gave a touch of pink to her all-black look with her lipstick. Not letting go of her easy-breezy style, the sunglasses and loose hair was just the right combination.

Well, that’s not all. A while back, she stepped out in a stunning a lingerie blazer dress. The Dion Lee outfit had an interesting cut out pattern over the chest pockets along with a plunging neckline. Chic yet sultry, the attire is surely a drool-worthy style.

We love how the actor carries off new fashion trends but still stays abreast with the basics. While her first look is perfect for a date, the latter is quite a daring choice. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

