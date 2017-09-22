Loved Priyanka Chopra’s look at the Emmys? Here’s how you could get it too

Priyanka Chopra made quite a statement at the Emmys this year. Wearing a beautiful white feather dress teamed with bold make-up. she surely grabbed eyeballs. (Source: Officialdanilohair/ Instagram) Priyanka Chopra made quite a statement at the Emmys this year. Wearing a beautiful white feather dress teamed with bold make-up. she surely grabbed eyeballs. (Source: Officialdanilohair/ Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra made quite a statement when she wore the Ralph Lauren khakhi trench-coat dress to Met Gala’s red carpet in May this year. While she continued to leave us spellbound with her impeccable fashion choices, she made a splash again this year, returning to the Emmys to scorch it up in a white embellished Balmain gown, looking like the fierce fashion goddess she is. The stunning custom-made, white Balmain gown with a feather train and crystal embellishments that she wore to the 69th Emmy Awards function won hearts all over again. Known for creating a buzz in Hollywood, the dusky beauty set the bar higher this time as well, like she does with all of her red carpet appearances.

So in case you are still wondering what to wear to the party your friend has invited you to, we say you go for the QueenPri Emmy 2017 look. Here, we break down the look for you in simple steps.

THE LOOK

The Parisian designer house’s gown was embellished with intricate crystal patterns that accentuated her over-all figure in all the right places. The neck and shoulders, that were highlighted with the embellishments, blended in well with her confident personality thus resulting in her sophisticated look. Interestingly, the embellishments end below the knees and the feather like texture continues to flow and transform into a fish tail.

Keeping her make-up simple yet bold, she combined two shades of Velour Lovers Lip Colour — An Affair and French Kiss, to get the deep wine shade. She also used the same brand’s ultra long-wear Flawless Fusion Foundation, to prep her face before applying make-up. Her eyes were accentuated with eye-liner of shades of wine along with a mix of black and grey. The smokey eye effect created using multiple shades of wine, red and black, gave a fierce look to her face and went well with her attire. Keeping her look ferocious, she wore her hair in a high pony-tail, with dangling single stone earrings and black nail-paint.

We love how the dusky beauty has jazzed up her look from playing safe to being bold. Her accentuated fierce look runs parallel with her rising in the Hollywood industry.

So when are you trying Chopra’s latest look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

