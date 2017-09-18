Emmys 2017: Priyanka Chopra makes ‘best dressed’ list for international media

Priyanka Chopra made it to Marie Claire’s list of best dressed celebs’at Emmys list, among others . (Source: Reuters) Priyanka Chopra made it to Marie Claire’s list of best dressed celebs’at Emmys list, among others . (Source: Reuters)

With her latest appearance at the 69th edition of Emmys, Priyanka Chopra seems to have broken her own record of her best red carpet looks. Stunning her fans and fashion experts across the world, Chopra walked in, looking drop-dead gorgeous in a dazzling white embellished Balmain gown with a long feathery train, leaving no room for naysayers. Not only did she manage to get people on the Internet talking, the international media too hailed her as one of the best-dressed celebrities on this year’s prestigious red carpet event.

The awards show saw Chopra looking like a vision in white as she presented the Award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver for “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”. While Hollywood Life thought Chopra looked “white hot” in the “shimmering Balmain”, Daily Mail agreed that she “glowed” in her gown. These were the same guys who had called her ‘a cartoon detective’ at the Met Gala earlier this year and Deepika Padukone a ‘Bollywood Blunder’ last year at the MTV EMAs. Slate congratulated Chopra for “braving the heat” in the fully-covered white-jewelled gown.

Chopra was, in fact, joined by a handful of other celebs who chose to wear a silver hue to the Emmys this year. Sarah Paulson, Uzo Aduba and Laverne Cox were some of the others.

The Quantico beauty made it to Marie Claire’s list of best-dressed celebs’ list too. Vogue too counted Chopra in as one of the celebs who shone bright at the red carpet.

That’s not all. Fans of the actor across social media went into a tizzy when she struck her diva-like poses oozing confidence on the red carpet in that glorious dress.

“When Priyanka Chopra comes, you just better be ready!” “Priyanka Chopra could be wearing a bin bag and still win best dressed,” “Priyanka Chopra is best dressed hands down. Everyone else can go home now,” “Priyanka Chopra looking like a damn trophy herself. Slay girl,” are some of the reactions Chopra’s look received on Twitter.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd