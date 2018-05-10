All-white to print-on-print: Priyanka Chopra’s laid back lookbook fails to impress

Priyanka Chopra in all-white or print-on-print trend: Which one’s your pick? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Priyanka Chopra in all-white or print-on-print trend: Which one’s your pick? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Priyanka Chopra’s street style is mostly super stylish and easy to recreate. But, it was not the case this time. The actor recently made a fashion faux pas while channeling the tricky print-on-print trend in an Emilio Pucci number. The outfit included a Nisida printed V-neckline top teamed with a pair of matching flared leg trousers. While we love the trend, her look has left us disappointed. Also, she accessorised her outfit with white loafers, which failed to complement her outfit. We think she could have done better.

But there were two other things that we totally loved — the cat-eye sunglasses and the cute handbag, which seem to be lovely as separate pieces. Her signature curls gave finishing touches to the look.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted at the airport dressed in an all-white ensemble. Clad in a pair of white trousers with a matching jacket and pointed-toe heels, the Quantico actor failed to impress. While she did manage to pull off the outfit, we think pairing her jacket with denims would have been better. A pair of dark sunnies with minimal make-up, red lips and a neat-updo gave finishing touches to her look.

This fashion disappointment comes right after Chopra made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala in a deep burgundy strapless velvet gown from Ralph Lauren with an intricately beaded and jewelled hood handrafted with Swarovski crystals.

Considering how gorgeous the actor looks in the Lauren outfit, it was quite unexpected that the actor would fail to nail her recent fashion outings. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

