Priyanka Chopra effortlessly combines retro with contemporary fashion in one look; see pics

Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted in Tribeca wearing a classic black turtleneck sweater and khaki combo but she took it up a notch with a super cool floral printed denim jacket. We think she looked radiant. What do you think?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 15, 2017 7:36 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Quantico, Priyanka Chopra Quantico, Priyanka Chopra style, Priyanka Chopra news, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra updates, Priyanka Chopra pictures, Priyanka Chopra images, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra is giving us boss lady goals. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra)
From donning a completely cool new hairstyle to grabbing the title of the sexiest Asian woman, Priyanka Chopra has had an eventful and fashionable year. The actor has always been at the forefront of ‘style magnets’ list but 2017 has been special. From her stunning appearances at the Met Gala and Emmy’s to her Baywatch promotional spree, the Indian beauty has managed to up her game in a way we didn’t think was possible. With the year coming to an end, Chopra shows no sign of slowing down as she was recently spotted in Tribeca in a super glam avatar.

Wearing a classic black turtleneck sweater from Rag and Bone with khaki coloured flared pants by Céline, the Baywatch actor gave us serious winter fashion goals. But it was the floral printed Hudson Jeans X Baja East denim jacket casually thrown over her shoulders that took the cake.

Styled by international celebrity stylist Christina Ehrlich, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of retro shades and complemented it with black shoes from Sergio Rossi. We like how effortlessly Ehrlich gave Chopra’s contemporary look a beautiful retro touch and also the fact that she managed to pull it off with ease.

Take a look:

Tying her hair in a messy top bun, Chopra opted for a nude make-up palette and chocolaty lips.

We think Chopra nailed winter dressing. What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

