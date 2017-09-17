Priyanka Chopra, edgy or chic: Which look do you like better?

Priyanka Chopra’s experimenting with varied looks ahead of the 69th Emmy Awards. (Source: Cristina Ehrlich/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra’s experimenting with varied looks ahead of the 69th Emmy Awards. (Source: Cristina Ehrlich/Instagram)

We don’t think anyone would disagree that Priyanka Chopra has been moving from strength to strength when it comes to her fashion game. The actress, who has been making some very brave fashion choices has succeeded in impressing one and all, is all set to present an award at the upcoming 69th Emmy awards, in Los Angeles, for the second time and we can’t wait to see what she’ll be wearing. But in the meantime, she’s been slaying it in the pre-event festivities.

The Quantico star was recently spotted attending the Glamour x Tory Burch ‘Women to watch’ Event, and looked absolutely stunning. For the event Chopra wore an off-shoulder wine coloured, striped Vivienne Westwood dress and teamed that with a pair of spunky red Jimmy Choo pumps. Celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich’s handiwork had Chopra looking extremely chic and the strapless dress worked exceedingly well to flatter her slender frame. The red belt cinched at the waist and the bag, much like her red pumps, added a dash of colour to the entire ensemble.

The actress was later spotted wearing a black Faith Connexion leather moto jacket. The off-shoulder jacket was an extremely unusual choice but it paid off and how. The offshoulder-style is reminiscent of the famous Ralph Lauren trench coat worn by the actress at the Met Gala earlier this year. She paired the jacket with a pencil skirt and black satin mules from Roger Vivier. Keeping things simple, she kept her hair open and the dash of purple on her lips nailed the look.

