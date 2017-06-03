Priyanka Chopra drops some serious swag on the last day of her Baywatch World Tour

Priyanka Chopra on the last day of her Baywatch World Tour in London. (Source: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra) Priyanka Chopra on the last day of her Baywatch World Tour in London. (Source: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

From US, India, Berlin to London, Priyanka Chopra has been jet-setting around the world for the Baywatch World Tour and she’s been doing it in style. Over the last couple of months, the 34-year-old has given us a number of inspirational looks during her promotional rounds. Take the example of her last appearance in a trendy belted grey pantsuit with cold-shoulder details. The boxy suit with a plunging neckline detail from Public School looked amazing on her and the way it was styled with the neat low bun and berry lips added a nice touch.

Soon after, on the last day of her Baywatch World Tour, she gave us an impressive look in a white pantsuit from Ryan Roche’s Spring 2017 collection.

The actress paired it beautifully with a sheer lace top and a sleek white belt with a gold buckle. With hair in cascading curls, she complemented her outfit with a bright red lip shade. We think she looked good.

On the same day, Chopra picked an ankle-length, cold-shoulder dress by Jonathan Simkhai. She styled it with trappy black heels and soft wavy hair.

This one is more on the casual side but she still managed to add some oomph to it with her attitude.

The last look of the day is a brilliant one. Chopra picked a Zimmerman outfit with soft silhouettes and we love the combination of lace and stripes here.

She styled it perfectly with a pair of green heels, a sleek ponytail, and rich burgundy lips.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

