Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone: Who stole the show in the white lace attire?

Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra?

Both Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra spilled magic onscreen in Bajirao Mastani, one as Mastani, and the other as Kashibai and soon they made their way to the West! These Bollywood divas have often been compared to each other, be it their choice of films or their style quotients. Padukone even confessed that she finds all the comparison “bizarre”.

We think both have done really good for themselves and when it comes to fashion, we feel they have their own innate sense of style. But, how can we brush them aside when they are twinning again?

Embracing the summers in white, Padukone was spotted in a white attire. The photo posted by her stylist Shaleena Nathani made waves. First, because she was looking so lovely, second, as it was white and lace similar (in fabric) to the outfit Chopra pulled off at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

If you don’t believe us, see for yourself!

DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S SUMMER STYLE

Stepping out in a Maison Valentino lace jumpsuit, Padukone skipped hearts and grabbed eyeballs. The actress paired it with Gucci pearl T-strap sandals that we earlier saw Sridevi flaunting with her Valentino bow outfit.

With subtle smokey eyes and natural touch up by Puneet B Saini, she was good to go. The 31-year-old rounded her look with pearl earrings.

Hair stylist Gabriel Georgiou gave the actress gorgeous blow dried tresses with copper and gold streaks.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S LACE LUSTRE

Chopra wore a white all-lace Midi dress from Zimmerman Resort-2017, which she paired with a pair of contrast blue pumps, a messy pulled-back ponytail and a burgundy lip. She looked a vision in white as she walked in confidently to the Ellen show, and we just cannot stop gawking at her!

DeGeneres with Priyanka Chopra DeGeneres with Priyanka Chopra

The dress is simply beautiful and even though almost sheer, looked very chic on Chopra. The dark burgundy lip colour helped break the monotony of the white lace and the blue pumps added the pop element to the ensemble!

Priyanka Chopra in Zimmerman Resort-2017. (Source: YouTube) Priyanka Chopra in Zimmerman Resort-2017. (Source: YouTube)

If there is one thing we’d would change in her look, it would be the hairdo. The messy ponytail did not add to the otherwise whimsical look. A pinned back wavy do might have been a better option.

.@PriyankaChopra has been Miss India and Miss World, and today she’s on my show for the first time. I should’ve given her a sash. pic.twitter.com/dbEybDIs8V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2016

It’s really difficult to pick a winner here. Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

