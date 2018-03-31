Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and more: Best airport looks of the week (Mar 25- Mar 31)

Here’s a roundup of the best airport looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Here’s a roundup of the best airport looks of the week. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Last week, our Bollywood actors channeled some fabulous airport fashion. While Ranveer Singh added a touch of quirkiness by opting for a vibrant mauve-coloured suit paired with a rudraksh, Malaika Arora was spotted rocking formals in a grey coloured tailored suit. This week too, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others showed us different ways to keep it easy and chic while sashaying down the airport. Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week.

Deepika Padukone

The actor was seen wearing a white oversized shirt from Balenciaga, which she teamed with a pair of ripped black jeans and matching ankle-length boots. Stylist Shaleena Nathani further accessorised her outfit with a black Celine handbag and quirky sunglasses. Minimal make-up and hair tied into a ponytail rounded off her look.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra set the fashionistas on their toes with her ultra-chic meets nerdy look at the airport. The Quantico star went with an asymmetrical high-low white top with accentuated sleeves and paired them with a pair of light blue jeans. The hero of the look? A pair of colourful Fendi slingbacks that cost around £640 (Rs 59,035). The peppy footwear was complemented by a pair of round-rimmed glasses and windswept hair. Now, that’s casually fashionable!

Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the airport in a blue-white combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the airport in a blue-white combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt

Wondering how to nail all-black look this spring? Take cues from Alia Bhatt’s airport style. Wearing a pair of black jeggings teamed with quirky printed, striped top and a black shrug, the Udta Punjab actor’s look is the perfect example of smart-meets-classy. She further accentuated her outfit by teaming it with a pair of knee-length boots.

Alia Bhatt opts for an all-black ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt opts for an all-black ensemble. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor kept it easy in a loose grey sweatshirt, which was teamed with a pair of blue ripped jeans. With monochrome sneakers and hair pulled into a bun, she pulled off a pretty regular look like a pro. However, she added the glam factor with her Dior wayfarers and a red bag.

Kareena Kapoor Khan up the ante of her casual style with accessories. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar

The director/producer was seen adding a splash of colour to his outfit by teaming his blue distressed jeans and white T-shirt with a multi-coloured jacket from Junya Watanbe X Carhatt. He rounded out his look with a pair of dark-coloured sneakers, sunglasses and a sling bag.

Aditi Rao Hydari

The Paadmavat actor made for a pretty picture in a tent-style knit dress from Kovet. Her outfit looks refreshing and is a beautiful twist to the regular mini dress. Stylist Sanam Ratani accessorised it with a pair of white sneakers and a sling handbag. Minimal make-up and centre-parted hairdo rounded off her look.

Sophie Choudry

Choudry looked travel-ready in a white and blue combo. She opted for a pair of rolled-up boyfriend denims and white printed top, which she teamed with a black scarf. Neatly-done updo with minimal make-up and nude pink lips rounded off her look. Even though her look isn’t exceptional, we like that it’s comfy.

Sophie teams her blue-white outfit with a black Chanel bag. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sophie teams her blue-white outfit with a black Chanel bag. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Evelyn Sharma

Sharma added a desi touch to her ensemble by opting for a floral printed kurta teamed with a pair of black denims. Her look is simple, stylish and can be easily recreated. She accessorised with a pair of black shoes and a matching sling bag. Neatly-tied ponytail with almost nude eyes completed her look.

Evelyn Sharma opts for a floral printed kurta and jeans combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Evelyn Sharma opts for a floral printed kurta and jeans combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

