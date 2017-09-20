Priyanka Chopra dazzles in an elegant white Christian Siriano gown at the UN General Assembly

While it’s interesting to see Priyanka Chopra making white a fashion statement, it would be fascinating to know how does she experiment each time to add colour to her look. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram; Cristina Ehrlich/Instagram) While it’s interesting to see Priyanka Chopra making white a fashion statement, it would be fascinating to know how does she experiment each time to add colour to her look. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram; Cristina Ehrlich/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra, as effortlessly like she has in the past, had all eyes glued on her on-point fashion at the Emmy Awards this year too. Dazzling in a white embellished Balmain gown, Chopra looked beautiful. But it seems like the Quantico star has made white her go-to colour. From Oscars to the Emmys this year, she has managed to look a vision in white each time. And now, it is her spotless white Christian Siriano gown that has turned heads and earned a thumbs up from experts of the fashion industry.

Chopra, who was at the Global Goals Awards at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, looked chic in the fitted white long-sleeved number. The low slit in her dress added just the zing to her elegant appearance. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, she chose to accessorise with jewellery from Ara Vartanian. She paired her outfit with heels from Christian Louboutin and styled her hair into a wavy, shiny side-swept mop. She went minimal with her make-up and let her cherry red lips do all the talking.

As a matter of fact, she used an oxblood-red lip-shade and a similar colour eye-liner to go along with her Emmy red carpet gown. While it’s interesting to see Chopra making white a fashion statement, it would be fascinating to know how does she experiment each time to add colour to her look.

