Priyanka Chopra’s latest magazine cover shoot is all summer coolness in sizzling orange

Priyanka Chopra peps up the cover of Elle Canada with juicy orange. (Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra peps up the cover of Elle Canada with juicy orange. (Source: AP)

Bright orange may get overwhelming if not worn right, but that has never been a problem for Priyanka Chopra, who sure is giving us reasons to invest in the peppy hue. Recently, the Quantico star appeared on the cover of a leading magazine and the summery-vibes she exuded were a breath of fresh air.

Though we have seen orange take a backseat in the fashion circuit lately, Chopra’s bringing it back with her latest May cover for Elle Canada. For the photo shoot, the actor wore a chic Fendi cutout dress with a generous splash of orange mesh detailed cape thrown in. Stylist Isabel Dupre kept it easy in the accessory department with just a pair of rings from David Yurman.

Though we think the outfit was a cool break from the pastels and nudes, the actor’s nude make-up was definitely the winner. A round of applause goes to artist Patrick Ta who gave the actor nude tones, which were interestingly complemented by powder orange matte hued lips. Hairstylist David von Cannon rounded off the actor’s look with side-parted beachy waves.

Prior to this, Chopra was spotted at the airport giving us lessons in how to raise the style quotient a notch with accessories. The A Kid Like Jake star went with an asymmetrical high-low white top with accentuated sleeves and paired them with a pair of light blue jeans. The hero of the look? A pair of colourful Fendi slingbacks that cost around £640 (around Rs 60,000). The peppy footwear was complemented by a pair of round-rimmed glasses and wind-blown hair. Now, that’s casually fashionable!

Priyanka Chopra spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We heart the look but what about you? Do you think the actor sizzled the May cover of the magazine? Let us know in the comments below.

