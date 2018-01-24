Priyanka Chopra continues her fashionable streak at the Sundance Film Festival with pantsuits and fringe sweaters

Priyanka Chopra in Jason Wu or Zadig and Voltaire: Which one’s your favourite? (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra in Jason Wu or Zadig and Voltaire: Which one’s your favourite? (Source: priyankachopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra has often showed her fans that fashion need not come at the cost of comfort. Be it nailing traditional wear or acing high-end New York street style in denims and leather skirts, the Bajirao Mastani actor sure knows how to carry herself with glam and ease each time she steps out into the limelight.

Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie A Kid Like Jake at the Sundance Film Festival, has been impressing fashionistas with her stunning outfits. A few days ago, she gave us some serious styling tips on how to wear military cargo pants while attending a formal event and now, she won hearts in one of the most comfortable attires — pinstripe pantsuits!

At a first glance, the pantsuit may look like comfy pyjamas worn during bedtime. Catch another glimpse, and you will realize that it is an ideal outfit for both, formal and casual outings. She styled the silk grey and white striped pants from Jason Wu with a matching deconstructed wrap shirt. The shirt featured a collared neckline and was cinched at the waist with a tie detailing, which helped the outfit from not being too flowy.

Styled by celebrity stylist Christina Ehrlich, Chopra’s outfit deserves a thumbs up. Keeping her accessories minimal, she rounded off with a pair of metallic earrings. Apart from her outfit, we love her make-up and hairdo as well. Soft curly waves, a neutral make-up palette with a little blush, cherry lips and matching eye shadow completed her look.

Prior to Chopra, we also noticed Taapsee Pannu rocking a similar ice blue pinstripe pantsuit from Little Things. With both Chopra and Pannu flaunting it, we believe pantsuits could be a strong fashion trend in 2018!

Chopra continued her fashionable streak at the premiere of her upcoming movie at the film festival too. The diva opted for an all-black outfit from Zadig and Voltaire – featuring fringe detailing in shades of red and yellow. She was seen wearing the hand-knitted high neck sweater with a semi-sheer asymmetrical skirt, black stockings and matching ankle-length boots. Nude make-up shade with perfectly-lined eyes, berry lips and hair tied into a messy ponytail rounded off her look.

We think Chopra nailed the look both the times, what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd