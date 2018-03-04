Priyanka Chopra looks ready to lead bride brigade 2.0 with her futuristic style in this photo shoot

Not a bridezilla! Priyanka Chopra brings out sass for this bridal photo shoot. (Source: AP) Not a bridezilla! Priyanka Chopra brings out sass for this bridal photo shoot. (Source: AP)

Priyanka Chopra’s fashion statements have mostly been bold and avant-garde. Be it her tutu dress, or her sultry outfit at the pre-Grammy’s, the Quantico star makes sure she draws eyeballs. Her style is not only versatile but she also keeps updated on the latest runway trends, if her street style is anything to go by.

Chopra, who recently appeared on the cover of Elle magazine for their March issue, played the poster girl this month for Brides Today magazine as well. Dressed in a chic blend of modern and futuristic styles, A Kid Like Jake actor looked all set to lead the bride brigade 2.0.

For the photo shoot, the actor wore an embroidered ivory corset from Manish Malhotra, which stylist Shaurya Athley paired with the intricately patterned pants, a signature design of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. To add a splash of ethnic colours, Athley layered the outfit with a dark green Rohit Bal jacket. The ankle-length jackets with a slit on either side added a pop of colour to the actor’s attire and we like the delicate gold thread work on the collar, bodice and sleeves that brought in an element of tradition to the outfit.

The actor’s outfit was teamed with a diamond choker and Hollywood pink pussy bow heels. Though we love her power bridal dressing, what really struck us was her hairstyle. Stylist Marce Pedrozo styled the actor’s hair into a sleek ponytail with fringes arranged as waves on the crown. Her look was rounded out with dewy make-up and burgundy lips.

We love the actor’s look this time but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

