Priyanka Chopra continues her love affair with bold colours; this time in an electric blue jumpsuit

At the onset of 2018, we mentioned that bold colours like purple, yellow and orange will make for one of the biggest trends this year. While these summery colours do add vibrancy to your look, styling them can be quite tricky. But not for Priyanka Chopra, who has been spotted donning bold colours more than once and needless to say, she has managed to nail it every single time.

The Quantico star, who was recently seen attending the UNICEF press conference in Delhi, was clad in a striking electric blue jumpsuit from Missoni’s Spring/Summer’18 collection. Featuring wide trousers, it had a shirt-styled bodice and was cinched at the waist with a matching tie detail that accentuated Chopra’s svelte figure.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who curated the look did a great job by keeping her accessories minimal. She teamed her outfit with a pair of red and white pointed-toe heels by Fendi. Now, pairing red shoes with a blue outfit could have been difficult to pull off, but the actor managed to do it effortlessly.

Hairstylist and make-up artist Florian Hurel rounded off her look with a nude make-up palette, light brown smokey eyes, matte lips and a soft wavy hairdo. We think it was the right choice to keep her make-up neutral since the outfit is bright.

Like we said, Chopra has been donning a lot of bold colours lately. Here are some other examples when the fashionista showed us how to keep the style game strong in vibrant monotone outfits.

The A Kid Like Jake actor chose to go with a metallic silver sheen outfit for the Global Teacher Prize event held last month.

For the same event, the 35-year-old stepped out in an eye-popping lemon yellow blouse and skirt set from Rochas Paris.

The actor looked lovely in a violet-hued dress from Nina Ricci teamed with orange heels.

Towards the end of last year, the actor was seen attending Penguin’s Annual Lecture in Delhi wearing a hot pink jumpsuit from Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2017 collection.

