Priyanka Chopra is a black beauty in her skirt-top combo on dinner date with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra stunned in a skirt-top combo on her rumoured dinner date with Nick Jonas in LA. (Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra stunned in a skirt-top combo on her rumoured dinner date with Nick Jonas in LA. (Source: AP)

Rumour mills are steaming up with the alleged romance of Priyanka Chopra and 25-year old singer Nick Jonas. Amid all the hullabaloo, the duo was spotted on a rumoured “dinner date” in LA. Like most times, it was the Quantico star’s glamorous ensemble that left fashion aficionados wide-eyed. When it comes to making a high-end street style statement, Chopra has always been on the top of her game. This time too, we couldn’t find any fault with her outfit.

Clad in a black asymmetric skirt featuring gold embroidery, she styled it with a matching silk top that was tucked in. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of black, strappy shoes, hoop earrings and (her favourite nowadays) a statement mini handbag. For the make-up, she went for dewy sheen with bold red lips. We think she oozed elegance in her outfit and it could be an ideal choice for a dinner date.

Meanwhile, Jonas looked dapper in a pair of trousers teamed with a printed shirt and a black leather jacket.

Prior to that, the Bajirao Mastani actor was moving about in LA in a trendy pair of high-waisted dual-shaded jeans, which she teamed with a white cropped shirt. We love the way she styled her outfit and looked simple yet classy. The diva accessorised it with small sunnies, hoop earrings and a pendant. Apart from her jeans, her box-shaped mini sling bag too caught our attention. A neutral make-up palette and marsala lips gave finishing touches to her look.

