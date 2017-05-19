Baywatch promotions: Priyanka Chopra is the ultimate glam queen in this outfit, see pic

Priyanka Chopra in Peter Pilotto. (Source: Instagram/Cristina Ehrlich) Priyanka Chopra in Peter Pilotto. (Source: Instagram/Cristina Ehrlich)

Looks like no force in this world can stop Priyanka Chopra from making her fashion game stronger. Just when we think she can’t do any better, she simply goes ahead and throws us a curveball. From her appearance at the Met Gala 2017 to her recent rounds of promotions for her film Baywatch – the actress has confirmed a spot for herself in the best dressed celeb list. Much of it has got to do with celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich who helps the diva to put the looks together, but she deserves credit too. After all, it’s Chopra who pulls it off flawlessly, every single time.

Recently, the actress was seen giving others a run for their money in a printed Peter Pilotto dress.

Take a look at this photo and you will know that we are not exaggerating when we say that she is looking absolutely stunning. Paired with simple black Paul Andrew heels, her look was accentuated with sleek, side-parted hair pulled back in a ponytail, deep smokey eyes and beautiful brown lipstick. Gorgeous!

Prior to this, she wowed all in a bright and cheery off-shoulder jumpsuit from Lavish Alice. The way she complemented it with mint heels is something worth noticing. We think she looked pretty.

Also, who can forget her appearance in a shimmery dark blue number from Halston Heritage clothing collection?

The full-sleeved gown with the plunging neckline fitted her like a glove and that eye make-up with the purple and blue combination is to die for! Not to forget, the purple mascara.

