Priyanka Chopra attends Armani fashion show in Paris

Actress Priyanka Chopra was one of the front row guests at the Giorgio Armani Prive couture show in Paris, which was also attended by Naomi Watts, Kate Winslet and Sophia Loren. The designer’s fall 2017 line was dominated by lean silhouettes, featuring mostly jackets and skirts in mixes of icy pastels through a range of eveningwear. Priyanka, who wore a high-low, white Armani dress, took to Instagram to share pictures from the event, which also saw the presence of French actress Isabelle Huppert and Chinese star Tang Wei.

“Amazing to be with an exceptional group of women celebrating the house of @armani. Lovely evening. @naomiwatts #sophialoren #katewinslet @isabelle.huppert #tangWei,” Priyanka posted.

The 34-year-old “Quantico” actress made the most of her Paris trip and also posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.

