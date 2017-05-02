Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala: International media loves that Ralph Lauren trench coat on her

The international media has gone gaga over the actress’ look. (Source: Reuters) The international media has gone gaga over the actress’ look. (Source: Reuters)

If ever there was a doubt that Priyanka Chopra’s not turning into a fashion diva on the international stage, then let her appearance at the Met Gala put paid to all such nonsense, because our desi girl is killing it out there.

If there is one name that’s on everyone’s lips after the stars took to the uber fashionable Met Gala red carpet then that’s Priyanka Chopra in that stunner of a Ralph Lauren trench coat which has got to have the most dramatic train in the history of the event. And the Quantico actress is owning it like a boss.

Her look is fierce and feminine. The popped collar, baring one shoulder showing off some décolletage as well, Chopra seemed to channel her inner Victoria Leeds with a don’t-mess-with-me attitude and a cross with Inspector Gadget. Styled by the brilliant Cristina Ehrlich, the dramatic gown was teamed with statement Jennifer fisher earrings, her hair was done a top knot, not to take any attention away from that gorgeous neckline.

The very detective-like belted, double-breasted front and thigh-high slit showing off black low-calf heeled booties worked wonders for the Baywatch star.

Priyanka Chopra left everyone stunned as she walked the Met Gala 2017 red carpet in what appears to be world’s longest trench coat. Priyanka Chopra left everyone stunned as she walked the Met Gala 2017 red carpet in what appears to be world’s longest trench coat.

Pati Dubroff did the make-up, which was to simply and smartly complement the iconic Ralph Lauren dress, accentuating the high cheekbones and giving her a fierce and edgy look, with that seemingly favourite brown lip colour to add that pop.

The international media has gone gaga over the actress’ look, hailing her to be the best dressed at the 2017 event, trumping icons like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry.

Harper’s Bazaar said “Priyanka Chopra wins for the most dramatic train of the Met Gala”, while Elle said, “Priyanka Chopra attended the Met Gala dressed as a sexy red carpet detective.”

Just Jared ran with the headline saying “Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2017 Look Is the Fanciest Trench Coat You’ve Ever Seen” and US Magazine was of the opinion that “Priyanka Chopra slayed in a sexy trench coat gown with a massive train on the 2017Met Gala red carpet”.

Glamour, in its deconstruction of Chopra’s look, said, “Priyanka Chopra, just stepped onto the red carpet at the Met Gala 2017 wearing what literally is the longest trench coat we’ve ever seen—and gave a whole new meaning to the classic spring staple. Practical? Meh. But it is fierce as hell.”

“Priyanka was a vision as she attended her very first Met Gala,” said Hollywood Life.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd