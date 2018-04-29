Priyanka Chopra’s ‘desi’ girl avatar in this Anita Dongre number is making our hearts go ‘va va voom’

Priyanka Chopra is all poise and grace in this Anita Dongre suit. (Source: stylebyami/ Instagram) Priyanka Chopra is all poise and grace in this Anita Dongre suit. (Source: stylebyami/ Instagram)

After leaving us stunned in a dramatic bold red leather suit, Priyanka Chopra seems to be back to her desi girl avatar. Recently, we saw the actor draped in a lovely Anita Dongre cool blue suit set. A simple piece with white motifs inspired by blossoming gardens, the minimilastic outfit was a good pick by stylist Ami Patel, who we saw dressing Alia Bhatt in a similar one for Raazi promotions.

Patel accessorised it with a pair of Misho silver hoops. With a dupatta draped around the neck, Chopra complemented her look with burgundy lips, highlighted brows and a small black bindi. We think she looked lovely.

Earlier, we had seen the actor clad in an Alejandra Alonso Rojas leather suit that was accentuated by deep orange stripes and had a plunging neckline. Layering it with a reddish-orange coat from Vivienne Westwood, stylist Mimi Cuttrell complemented the actor’s attire with sleek red pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Though there was a lot of colour glare going on, we think Cuttrell set off the shades beautifully against each other and Chopra accessorised with her favourite mini-sized black tote. Rounding off her look with a pair of sunnies, a bold red lip and a high ponytail, we think she looked stunning.

The actor had flirted with more colours in a Caroline Herrera outfit which included a paillette adorned sheer top, reminiscent of disco lights, and an A-line denim skirt. Teaming it with a pair of baby pink sandals, Chopra cut an attractive figure.

What do you think of the actor’s ethnic game this time? Do you think she carried the subtle look with as much grace as she did the blazing red attire? Let us know in the comments below.

