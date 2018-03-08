Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma give off ultra cool vibes in distressed denims

Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra take distressed jeans to level 2.0. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra take distressed jeans to level 2.0. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

If you follow celeb fashion and know a thing or two about the latest fashion trends, then you have definitely come across the obsession with the super cool distressed denims. Maybe, it has rubbed off on you too, because not only do they add another dimension to your street style wardrobe, but are comfy enough to spend the whole day in and prance around.

Obviously, our Bollywood celebs have warmed up to it considerably, and there are too many instances of airport style spotting of the actors in them. This time, it was Anushka Sharma who brought out her blue distressed jeans and paired them with a chic white crop top from Tommy Hilfiger, with the fashion mogul’s name emblazoned across the front in black.

The Pari actor kept the styling easy with a military green cap on her head and a pair of white sneakers. She rounded out her look with minimal make-up and hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Another fashionista known for acing her street style is Priyanka Chopra, who stepped out in distressed blue jeans. While Sharma went the casual route, Chopra chose to be striking in a black top teamed with ankle-high jeans and a leather jacket. The Quantico star added a pop of colour to her attire with bright red boots and rounded off her look with Lennon shades and wind-blown hair.

We think both the actors wore the ripped jeans well and while Sharma’s outfit can be a perfect pick for a casual picnic day, Chopra’s attire would work well for street hopping during evenings.

What do you think about their looks? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

