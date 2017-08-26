Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani picked up the prettiest pastel outfits for Mukesh Ambani’s Ganpati soiree

From L to R: Disha Patani and Priyanka Chopra at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Disha Patani and Priyanka Chopra at Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, our favourite stars stepped out looking their festive best. From Deepika Padukone to Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, we came across some traffic-stopping ‘desi’ fashion inspirations. Joining the bandwagon were Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani. While, the others charmed in vibrant, peppy looks, these two Bollywood celebs decided to keep it cool in soothing hues.

Priyanka Chopra picked a lovely peach and gold embellished anarkali from Abhinav Mishra for the soiree. She paired the suit with a matching peach dupatta and complemented it with a bright pink lip shade, a green bindi and heavy gold chand baalis with green work on it.

Priyanka Chopra in Abhinav Mishra. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra in Abhinav Mishra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We are a fan of her outfit but the styling could have been better, especially her make-up. A nude lip shade would have accentuated her beauty and she could have done away with the green bindi. Having said that, she still managed to pull off the look.

Disha Patani, on the other hand, who was seen with good friend Tiger Shroff stepped out in a baby pink ensemble from Arpita Mehta. The floral blouse with the plunging neckline made for a refreshing change and it worked beautifully with the pink lehenga with gold embellishments on it.

Disha Patani in Arpita Mehta. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani in Arpita Mehta. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She managed to look pretty but we have a minor issue with this look. The maang tikka looked out of place. We wish she would have simply skipped it.

We think both the outfits are lovely. Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

