Latest News
  • Loved Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2017? Get the look in simple steps

Loved Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2017? Get the look in simple steps

Priyanka and Deepika attend Met Gala 2017 with celebrities like Hugh Jackman, Pharrell Williams, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively,Tom Brady and Sophie Turner.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published:May 3, 2017 8:43 pm
deepika padukone, deepika padukone met gala 2017, deepika padukone images met gala 2017, deepika met gala, deepika priyanka met gala 2017, Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra Met gala, Met Gala 2017, Deepika priyanka friendship, Indian Express, Indian Express News Priyanka Chopra wore a Ralph Lauren trench coat and Deepika flaunted a white Tommy Hilfiger dress. (Source: File Photo)

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra created a stir not just with their eye-catching outfits at Met Gala 2017, but also with their highlighted make-up. Follow their style with basic tricks, suggest experts.

Priyanka’s Met Gala 2017 make-up look has been decoded by Elton Fernandez, official makeup artist, Maybelline New York:

* Priyanka’s skin appears to have been kept matte, almost entirely missing highlighter, but the beautiful silver metallic detail on the eyelids juxtaposed by the unconventional brown mouth made her beauty avant-garde and in keeping with the theme of the gala.

ALSO SEE Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra: Who nailed the ‘Art of the In-Between’ theme at Met Gala 2017?

* You can easily create this look using the nudes palette. Use the silver on the lids and pick a soft brown to blend into your entire crease, connecting a deeper brown from under the lower lashes stretching up and out into the outer crease.

* Use the lightest highlighter shade on the inner corners of the eyes… Lastly, swoop some mascara on, and use a true beautiful brown to celebrate your brown skin.

Deepika Padukone’s Met Gala 2017 make-up look decoded by L’Oréal Paris make-up experts:

* The complexion: For Deepika, less is more when it comes to nailing that perfect skin tone. Start by giving a light layer of foundation, using a soft make-up brush to apply the formula as evenly and thinly as possible, dabbing it into the skin in quick, even strokes.

Next up, add a touch of concealer under the eyes to cover any dark circles as well as around the forehead and the chin area.

To contour, the make-up artist defines Deepika’s jaw line, cheek bones and temples with touches of powder a couple of shades darker than Deepika’s natural tone.

* The brows: Build full beautiful brows with a brow pencil. Use the Brow Artist Designer Genius kit to fill in the wax, then use the brush to blend in the wax with the brows for a natural-looking finish

* The eyes: For the eyes, first start by giving your lids a light dusting of nude eyeshadow. Then highlight it further using a metallic silver eyeshadow to create a silvery smokey eye look. To accentuate further use a black eyeliner to give your eyes a gorgeous subtle cat eye effect.

* The lips: Finally, give a soft touch of mauve lip colour to balance your overall look without overdoing it. A final dusting of face powder to set your look in place.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

  1. Y
    Yvmm KrishnaMurty
    May 3, 2017 at 9:29 pm
    Does the news agency has not recognised the other award receiptants of the the awards from south. Is it not biased.
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Must Read

    May 03: Latest News