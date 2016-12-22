Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre: Who wore the metallic skirt better?

Sonali Bendre (L), Priyanka Chopra (C) and Alia Bhatt, adding some shine to their look. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiarie, Priyanka Chopra and Ami Patel) Sonali Bendre (L), Priyanka Chopra (C) and Alia Bhatt, adding some shine to their look. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiarie, Priyanka Chopra and Ami Patel)

The metallic skirt has turned out to be quite a favourite among Bollywood fashionistas and why not, it’s kind of funky and perfect for the party season. If truth be told, it’s one of the best ways to instantly glam up your look and it looks good even if you pair it with a simple boyfriend tee. Over the past few months, we spotted a number of Bollywood celebs nailing it in their own way. Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra was seen in a beautiful blue metallic midi skirt while taping for a TV show. Pairing it with a sparkly grey top might not be our first choice – we would have gone for a nice off-shoulder or cold-shoulder top in white – but Chopra being the diva she is, totally pulled it off. The actress left her hair open and opted for a nude brown lip shade and two-toned sandals to complement her look.

At the Global Citizen Festival, Alia Bhatt was seen in a metallic skirt from upcoming label Lulu & Sky, which she paired with a camouflage jacket. A pair of strappy sandals from Zanotti, a semi-grunge hairstyle and a soft pink lip shade rounded her look. What we love about this look is how stylist Ami Patel turned it unconventional by adding a military element to it.

Jacqueline Fernandez rocked airport style when she stepped out in a silver metallic crop top and a black crop top. She paired it with an oversized jacket from Coach and a pair of black boots. Total gangsta look, we say. Lose that jacket and it’s New York street chic all the way.

Tammannah Bhatia looked pretty in a deep blue metallic skirt from Kerkes and a cardigan from Madison. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra did a good job by pairing it with a pair of bright orange heels from Steve Madden. The beauty of this metallic skirt is that it could be worn many ways. Even a shirt here would have looked great!

For an interview, Huma Qureshi picked separates from Madison. We think we are a little biased towards gold metallic skirts, so this one definitely wins a thumbs up. We might not be a big fan of the pullover but somehow she managed to carry it off. The overall look was good if not great. We think a lot of credit goes to the styling of her hair as well. A good hairstyle can make a lot of difference, you know!

She might not be on the big screen anymore but Sonali Bendre still looks like a diva and her sartorial choices are always noteworthy. For an evening soirée, the beauty picked a silver skirt from Christopher Kane, which she paired with a beautiful top from Victoria Beckham and heels from Isabel Marant. We are a big fan of this look – simple, yet classy!

