Priyanka Chopra’s bold red avatar has all the drama and panache we can dream of

This year has been a riot of solid bold and vibrant colours for Quantico star Priyanka Chopra. After making chic appearances in lemon yellow and deep violet outfits that we thought were quite tricky to pull off, the actor opted for a crimson red piece this time. The 35-year-old was recently spotted in an Alejandra Alonso Rojas leather suit that was accented by deep orange stripes and had a plunging neckline. Layering it with a reddish-orange coat from Vivienne Westwood, stylist Mimi Cuttrell complemented the actor’s attire with sleek red pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Though there was a lot of colour glare going on, we think Cuttrell set off the shades beautifully against each other and Chopra accessorised with her favourite (these days) mini-sized black tote. Rounding off her look with a pair of sunnies, a bold red lip and a high ponytail, we think she looked poised and stunning.

If you thought this was too much colour, then Chopra’s Caroline Herrera outfit will make you think again. The Quantico actor was seen in a paillette adorned sheer top that reminded us of disco lights. To balance out the vibrant piece, Cuttrell teamed it with an A-line denim skirt and a pair of baby pink sandals, which we think looked cute. Opting for a pink-tinted lip and dewy make-up, the actor rounded off her look with a neat chignon.

Earlier, we had seen Chopra in an eye-popping lemon yellow blouse and skirt set from Rochas Paris, and we think she had raised the temperature a degree higher with her chic styling. The pussy-bow blouse and the knee-high slit skirt made for an attractive detailing and we had liked the black round sunglasses, the actor accessorised her look with.

