Priya Prakash Varrier is cuteness overload in her latest photo shoot; see pics

Priya Prakash Varrier looks pretty as a picture in her latest photo shoot. (Source: priya.p.varrier/ Instagram; File Photo) Priya Prakash Varrier looks pretty as a picture in her latest photo shoot. (Source: priya.p.varrier/ Instagram; File Photo)

Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight viral sensation, thanks to her cute and flirtatious wink in the Malayalam song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love, has enamoured many with her expressive facial expressions. But that’s not all, the budding actor could also be heading towards becoming a youth style icon — be it her denim-on-denim look or the lovely floral printed summery ensemble, she sure knows how to keep her style game on point.

The 18-year-old, who recently shot for a clothing brand — Diva Women’s Clothing Store, was seen wearing a bubblegum pink, sleeveless gown featuring a semi-sheer overlay. The attire also had silver, floral embellished work all over it. She accessorised it with a pair of pink tassel earrings and silver bangles. A nude make-up palette, well-defined eyes and red lips with messy wavy hair rounded off her look. We think she looked pretty as a picture!

She was also spotted donning a black semi-sheer dress featuring a matching underdress and sequinned detailing on the bodice. The sleeveless outfit also had a beautiful cut-out detailing on the neckline. Keeping her accessories minimal, the stylist teamed her attire with a pair of metallic danglers and black sandals. Neutral make-up shade with wavy, tousled hair rounded out her look.

We think Varrier looked cute and super stylish at the same the time. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd