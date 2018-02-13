Those times Priya Prakash Varrier (of the cute wink fame) showed us she’s a budding fashionista

Priya Prakash Varrier, who has taken the Internet by storm thanks to her wink, could well turn out to be a future fashionista as well. (Source: priya.p.varrier/Instagram) Priya Prakash Varrier, who has taken the Internet by storm thanks to her wink, could well turn out to be a future fashionista as well. (Source: priya.p.varrier/Instagram)

The girl with the cute flirtatious wink in the Malayalam song clip, who has taken the Internet by storm, is turning out to be not just a promising actor but quite possibly a fashionista as well. Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to stardom thanks to the newly released song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love, has enamoured many with her expressive facial expressions that come right in time for Valentine’s Day, when all that is lovely is suddenly compounded. But the budding actress could also be heading towards becoming a youth style diva, if her photos and shoots on Instagram are anything to go by.

Though her Instagram account shows her as a regular teenager posing for pictures with friends, trying her hand at the kasavu sari for Onam and decked out as a Mohiniyattom dancer, we found sparks of a budding fashionista in Varrier as well.

Going with a denim on denim look, the 18-year-old chose to wear green distressed denim jeans teamed with a white checked shirt for a professional photo shoot. What we really liked was the choice of the green denim Napoleon-style jacket, which immediately upped the ante of the overall look. She rounded things off with black gladiator sandals and a tote. We like the rustic charm she brought to her attire by keeping her look simple but classy.

For a fashion show in Kochi, Varrier tried her hand at a more sophisticated outfit. We like the summer floral-printed ensemble she wore. The soft colours she opted for complemented her youth and the small bouquet of spring flowers in her hair, gave an international Spanish vibe. We like how she rounded off her look with a winged eyeliner highlighting her eyes, and the addition of a nathni with that outfit is the kind of spark that one looks out for in promising style divas.

The Internet sensation went the traditional route in a kasavu sari this one time, which she teamed with a sheer gold blouse. We like her bubbly style, which leaned more towards the easy and fuss-free, and the choice of a sheer, embroidered blouse is what makes the pairing interesting. She accessorised with a pair of jhumkis and a small round bindi.

What do you think of her style statements? Let us know in the comments section below.

